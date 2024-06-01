Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez Acquires 750 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,960.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$24.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a one year low of C$18.50 and a one year high of C$24.99. The company has a market cap of C$9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.01. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of C$333.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

