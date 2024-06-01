Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $150.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.56. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $121.85 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

