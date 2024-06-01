Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, reports. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion.
Chewy Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:CHWY opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,612,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
