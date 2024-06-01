Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.34, but opened at $48.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ciena shares last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 179,859 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.39.

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $26,442.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $175,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 230,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,750.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,141 shares of company stock worth $1,214,404 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $48,214,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Ciena by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,352 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $3,898,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $3,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

