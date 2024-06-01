Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Trimmed by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,642 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 431,624 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

