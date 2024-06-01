Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Insider Jeffrey D. Siegel Buys 5,000 Shares

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey D. Siegel acquired 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

CMTG stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

