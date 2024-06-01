Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.09.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.4 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $5,063,437.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,829 shares of company stock worth $64,579,557 in the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.