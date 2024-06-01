Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Up 0.9%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 3,269,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 20,394,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 82,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,112,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,224,000 after acquiring an additional 782,029 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

