Commerce Bank Acquires Shares of 12,317 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DraftKings by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $1,235,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 116,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 66,108 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,434,000 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of DKNG opened at $35.13 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

