Commerce Bank Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after buying an additional 772,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $264,806,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DoorDash by 7.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,480,000 after buying an additional 123,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,938 shares of company stock valued at $56,763,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DASH opened at $110.11 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -101.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

