Commerce Bank Buys 1,539 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $2,279,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Masimo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masimo

Masimo Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.