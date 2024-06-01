Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 7,082 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 332,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after buying an additional 165,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

NYSE PNW opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 76.69%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

