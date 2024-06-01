Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 9,421 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Live Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

