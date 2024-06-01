Commerce Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 451 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,505.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $227.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average of $172.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

