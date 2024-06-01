Commerce Bank Purchases 96 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.12.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

