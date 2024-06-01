Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,372,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,213.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,395,000 after buying an additional 3,460,792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,484,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after buying an additional 1,213,573 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

