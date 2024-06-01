Commerce Bank Sells 102 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 17.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Paylocity by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 17.6% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total value of $82,630.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine Ross sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.29, for a total transaction of $82,630.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total value of $3,376,393.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,283 shares of company stock worth $3,761,110. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $230.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

