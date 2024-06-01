Commerce Bank Sells 1,080 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 203,391 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 416,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 196,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 3.0 %
UTF opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $23.87.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
