Commerce Bank Sells 537 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,253,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 376,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,671 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 132,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,865,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.45 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.25.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

