Commerce Bank Sells 895 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,067,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,527,000 after acquiring an additional 131,448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,381,000 after buying an additional 207,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,392,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,788,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 171.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,015.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

