Commerce Bank Trims Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in National Grid were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Trading Down 0.4 %

NGG opened at $57.85 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,050.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGG

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.