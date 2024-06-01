Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $3.54-3.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.540-3.600 EPS.

COO opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.67. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

