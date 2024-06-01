Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,299 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Corning by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after acquiring an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

GLW stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

