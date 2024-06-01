Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$48.52 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%.
Corsa Coal Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of CVE CSO opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. Corsa Coal has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$31.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.
Corsa Coal Company Profile
