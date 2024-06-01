Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$48.52 million for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.95%.

Corsa Coal Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CVE CSO opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. Corsa Coal has a 12-month low of C$0.26 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$31.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal in the Asia, North America, South America, and Europe. The company is involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. Its flagship mine is the Casselman Mine property with approximately 6.2 million tons of clean coking coal located in the Maryland, United States.

