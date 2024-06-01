Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 17.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 177.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 748.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

