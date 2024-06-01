Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 17.9 %

DELL stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.24% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $5,716,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

