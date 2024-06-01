Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 388,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.14%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

