Dennison Hambling Purchases 57,142 Shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB) Stock

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Dennison Hambling bought 57,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$20,742.55 ($13,828.36).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,133.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
