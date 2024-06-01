DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,757 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of DexCom worth $36,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in DexCom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

DexCom Stock Up 0.3 %

DXCM opened at $118.77 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.