DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $220.00 at UBS Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $229.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,173 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,095 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

