DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $232.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.09.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $229.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after buying an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.