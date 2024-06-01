Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Argus increased their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.48.

NYSE:DG opened at $136.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average of $139.60. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $204.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,026,000 after buying an additional 2,273,119 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $301,738,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

