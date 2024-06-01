Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.75.

Dover Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $183.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $188.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $256,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

