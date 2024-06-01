DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in DTE Energy by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

