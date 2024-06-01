Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

