Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Elastic from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 4.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.