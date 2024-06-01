Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,141,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

