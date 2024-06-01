Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Elastic Trading Up 11.7 %

ESTC opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.39. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.32 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,054,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,141,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,514,000 after acquiring an additional 380,694 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,660,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,276,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

