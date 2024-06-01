Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Upgraded at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $598.23.

ELV opened at $538.46 on Thursday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.13 and a 200-day moving average of $499.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 90.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Elevance Health by 493.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,883 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

