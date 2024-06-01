Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $762.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $764.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $805.68. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

