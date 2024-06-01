Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 12,698 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

