Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 1,717 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ING Groep by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,918,000 after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,393,000 after acquiring an additional 474,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,799,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,895,000 after purchasing an additional 98,057 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ING Groep by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after purchasing an additional 774,781 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $17.89 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 61.06%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

