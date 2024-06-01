Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 2,680 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.39 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

Featured Articles

