Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 348 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,360,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,165,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 279,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 907,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after purchasing an additional 239,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

CCEP stock opened at $73.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $75.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

