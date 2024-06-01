Fiduciary Trust Co Acquires 678 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Kellanova by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $4,157,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,386,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,552,622.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,524,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $60.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

