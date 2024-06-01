Fiduciary Trust Co Buys 448 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $78.02 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

