Fiduciary Trust Co Decreases Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $849,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Read Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.