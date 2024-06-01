Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

