Fiduciary Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of CHTR opened at $287.12 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.08 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

