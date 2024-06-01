Fiduciary Trust Co Has $394,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 21,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $83.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

