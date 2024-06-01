Fiduciary Trust Co Has $511,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in Republic Services by 65.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $185.18 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.