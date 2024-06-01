Fiduciary Trust Co Has $560,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fiduciary Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Humana were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $358.25 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

